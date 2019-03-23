Covington Capital Management Has $649,000 Position in Halliburton (HAL)

Covington Capital Management lowered its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,404 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 22,850 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Halliburton by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,980 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,554,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,954,007 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $79,196,000 after acquiring an additional 81,529 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,698,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 1,300 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $37,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 2,548 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $75,115.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,425.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,774 shares of company stock valued at $280,167 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $54.91.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Halliburton’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. Cowen raised shares of Halliburton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Barclays set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

