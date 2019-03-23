Coupa Software Inc (COUP) Director Sells $93,400.00 in Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Director Roger S. Siboni sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $93,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

COUP traded down $8.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.40. 3,134,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,058. Coupa Software Inc has a 1-year low of $43.89 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.93 and a beta of 1.87.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $74.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.07 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,651,000 after acquiring an additional 56,892 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,583,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 917.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 22,486 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, AXA increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 78,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COUP. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Friday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Coupa Software Inc (COUP) Director Sells $93,400.00 in Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/coupa-software-inc-coup-director-sells-93400-00-in-stock.html.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and inventory management.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.