Corindus Vascular Robotics (CVRS) Shares Gap Up to $1.84

Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.79, but opened at $1.84. Corindus Vascular Robotics shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 2461460 shares.
Corindus Vascular Robotics (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million.
In related news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 2,899,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $4,001,159.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis A. Cannon purchased 573,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $791,841.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
About Corindus Vascular Robotics (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS)
Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells robotic-assisted precision vascular systems for use in interventional vascular procedures in the United States and internationally. The company offers CorPath system, a medical device with robotic-assisted precision for radial, coronary, and peripheral procedures.
