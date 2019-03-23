Corindus Vascular Robotics (CVRS) Shares Gap Up to $1.84

Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.79, but opened at $1.84. Corindus Vascular Robotics shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 2461460 shares.

Corindus Vascular Robotics (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million.

In related news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 2,899,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $4,001,159.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis A. Cannon purchased 573,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $791,841.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVRS. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics by 205.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 77,829 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Corindus Vascular Robotics by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,262,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 198,111 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

About Corindus Vascular Robotics (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS)

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells robotic-assisted precision vascular systems for use in interventional vascular procedures in the United States and internationally. The company offers CorPath system, a medical device with robotic-assisted precision for radial, coronary, and peripheral procedures.

