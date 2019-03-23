Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of CRBP opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $9.11. The firm has a market cap of $494.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.17.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 116.34% and a negative net margin of 1,154.52%. The business had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million. Research analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Barbara White acquired 4,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $30,007.86. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 184,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,508.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,668 shares of company stock valued at $56,923. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRBP. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 572,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 40,356 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,220,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,503 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases.

