Contrasting Sabre (SABR) & Blue Sphere (BLSP)

Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) and Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Sabre pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Blue Sphere does not pay a dividend. Sabre pays out 39.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

91.9% of Sabre shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Blue Sphere shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Sabre shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blue Sphere and Sabre’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Sphere $3.82 million 0.00 -$3.90 million N/A N/A Sabre $3.87 billion 1.50 $337.53 million $1.42 14.81

Sabre has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Sphere.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Blue Sphere and Sabre, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Sphere 0 0 0 0 N/A Sabre 1 4 3 0 2.25

Sabre has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.39%. Given Sabre’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sabre is more favorable than Blue Sphere.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Sphere and Sabre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Sphere -156.01% N/A -39.31% Sabre 8.73% 43.59% 6.83%

Volatility and Risk

Blue Sphere has a beta of -2.52, suggesting that its share price is 352% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sabre has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sabre beats Blue Sphere on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Sphere

Blue Sphere Corporation operates as a developer and independent power producer in the clean energy production and waste to energy markets. The company focuses on projects related to the acquisition, construction, and development of biogas facilities in the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Israel. It also focuses on soil amendments, compost, and other by-products. The company was formerly known as Jin Jie Corp. and changed its name to Blue Sphere Corporation in February 2010. Blue Sphere Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments. The Airline Solutions segment provides a portfolio of software technology products and solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) and hosted delivery models to airlines and other travel suppliers. Its products include SabreSonic Customer Sales & Service, a reservation system that provides capabilities around managing sales and customer service across an airline's touch points; Sabre AirVision Marketing & Planning, a set of airline commercial planning solutions; and Sabre AirCentre Enterprise Operations, a set of solutions for planning and management of airline, airport, and customer operations. The Hospitality Solutions segment provides software and solutions to hoteliers through SaaS and hosted delivery model. It offers SynXis, a central reservation system; SynXis Property Manager Solution for property management; and marketing, professional, and revenue management services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

