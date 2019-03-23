Contrasting Elementis (EMNSF) and Linde (LIN)

Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) and Linde (NYSE:LIN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Linde pays an annual dividend of $1.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Elementis does not pay a dividend. Linde pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Elementis and Linde’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elementis N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Linde $14.90 billion 6.28 $1.25 billion $5.85 29.04

Linde has higher revenue and earnings than Elementis.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.0% of Linde shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Linde shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Elementis and Linde, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elementis 0 0 1 0 3.00 Linde 1 5 10 0 2.56

Linde has a consensus target price of $183.52, indicating a potential upside of 8.04%. Given Linde’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Linde is more favorable than Elementis.

Profitability

This table compares Elementis and Linde’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elementis N/A N/A N/A Linde 29.40% 22.26% 11.18%

Summary

Linde beats Elementis on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elementis

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors. Its principal products include rheological additives and modifiers, dispersing agents, flow and levelling additives, other specialty additives and resins, organoclays and colourants, defoamers and coalescing agents, wetting and slip agents, and lanolin and other natural oil derivatives. The Chromium segment provides chromium chemicals, such as sodium dichromate, chromic oxide, chromic acid, and liquid chrome sulphate for the leather tanning, metal finishing, chrome pigments, timber treatment, chrome metal alloys, and ceramics/refractory sectors. The company also offers personal care products and waxes, as well as engages in the research and development of personal care products. Elementis plc was founded in 1844 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications. It also offers pharmaceutical and medical gases and services to the healthcare industry; and support services, technical equipment, and safety products, as well as develops hydrogen technology. In addition, the company supplies wear-resistant and high-temperature corrosion-resistant metallic and ceramic coatings and powders; offers electric arc, plasma and wire spray, and high-velocity oxy-fuel equipment; and distributes hardgoods and welding equipment purchased from independent manufacturers. Further, it provides planning, project development, and construction services with a focus on market segments, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants. The company serves customers worldwide. Linde plc was founded in 1907 and is based in Guildford, the United Kingdom.

