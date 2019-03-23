Contrasting Barrick Gold (GOLD) and Its Competitors

Barrick Gold (NYSE: GOLD) is one of 41 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Barrick Gold to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Barrick Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Barrick Gold pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 34.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Barrick Gold has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

This table compares Barrick Gold and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrick Gold -21.33% 3.85% 1.68% Barrick Gold Competitors -13.27% 2.73% 2.00%

Volatility and Risk

Barrick Gold has a beta of -0.53, indicating that its stock price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barrick Gold’s peers have a beta of 0.25, indicating that their average stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Barrick Gold and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrick Gold 1 10 6 0 2.29 Barrick Gold Competitors 568 2093 1910 73 2.32

Barrick Gold currently has a consensus target price of $14.82, suggesting a potential upside of 8.42%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 20.31%. Given Barrick Gold’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Barrick Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.6% of Barrick Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Barrick Gold and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Barrick Gold $7.24 billion -$1.55 billion 39.06 Barrick Gold Competitors $1.49 billion -$211.47 million 2.02

Barrick Gold has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Barrick Gold is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Barrick Gold peers beat Barrick Gold on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia. It also owns gold mines and exploration properties in Africa; and gold projects located in South America and North America. Barrick Gold Corporation has strategic cooperation agreement with Shandong Gold Group Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

