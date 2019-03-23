Continental Building Products Inc (CBPX) Position Reduced by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,262 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Continental Building Products were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Continental Building Products by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 290,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after acquiring an additional 55,089 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Continental Building Products by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 259,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 40,637 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Continental Building Products by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 125,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 40,727 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Continental Building Products by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Continental Building Products by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,088,000 after acquiring an additional 25,529 shares during the period.

CBPX stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $867.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.38. Continental Building Products Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.35 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $140.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.07 million. Continental Building Products had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 14.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Building Products Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBPX. Zacks Investment Research raised Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays set a $35.00 target price on Continental Building Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Continental Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Raymond James cut Continental Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Building Products in a research note on Monday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

In other news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $39,899.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,072.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Continental Building Products Company Profile

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

