Conn’s (CONN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CONN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conn’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Conn’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Conn’s to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Compass Point raised shares of Conn’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Conn’s from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.50.
Shares of CONN stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.49. 369,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,578. The company has a market capitalization of $772.89 million, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.21. Conn’s has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $42.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.57.
Conn’s Company Profile
Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. Its stores provide furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; consumer electronics comprising televisions, Blu-ray players, home theaters, and portable audio equipment; and home office products consisting of computers, printers, and accessories.
