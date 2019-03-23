Conn’s (CONN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CONN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conn’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Conn’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Conn’s to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Compass Point raised shares of Conn’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Conn’s from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.50.

Get Conn's alerts:

Shares of CONN stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.49. 369,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,578. The company has a market capitalization of $772.89 million, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.21. Conn’s has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $42.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Conn’s by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,875,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,365,000 after buying an additional 411,845 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Conn’s by 87.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,100,000 after buying an additional 410,313 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Conn’s by 341.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 335,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 259,234 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Conn’s by 142.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 334,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,807,000 after buying an additional 196,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Conn’s by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 415,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,833,000 after buying an additional 146,097 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. Its stores provide furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; consumer electronics comprising televisions, Blu-ray players, home theaters, and portable audio equipment; and home office products consisting of computers, printers, and accessories.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.