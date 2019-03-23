Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $207,000 Position in Gulfport Energy Co. (GPOR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 31,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 207,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 113,514 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Gulfport Energy by 2,626.1% in the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 389,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 375,164 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gulfport Energy news, CEO David M. Wood bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $80,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,516.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners set a $9.00 price objective on Gulfport Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Gulfport Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 price objective on Gulfport Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.43 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPOR opened at $7.63 on Friday. Gulfport Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $13.41. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $415.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.23 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio; and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma.

