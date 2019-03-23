Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 3,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $153,301.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,301.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yat Sun Or sold 27,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $2,474,672.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 320,169 shares in the company, valued at $28,619,906.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,514 shares of company stock worth $5,632,849. 11.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

ENTA opened at $95.41 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $64.08 and a 12 month high of $127.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.21). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $69.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 83.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

