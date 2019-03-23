Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $184,000 Position in TravelCenters of America LLC (TA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of TravelCenters of America worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 318,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 50,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 29,915 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 240,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 307,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 51,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TA shares. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of TravelCenters of America in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of TravelCenters of America in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

Shares of TA stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $172.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.23. TravelCenters of America LLC has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $6.10.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. TravelCenters of America had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. TravelCenters of America’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America LLC will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America LLC operates travel centers and convenience stores in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Travel Centers and Convenience Stores. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants (QSR), and various customer amenities.

