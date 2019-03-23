ConnectJob (CJT) Price Up 35.1% Over Last Week

ConnectJob (CURRENCY:CJT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, ConnectJob has traded up 35.1% against the US dollar. ConnectJob has a market cap of $31,790.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of ConnectJob was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ConnectJob token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $736.04 or 0.18331145 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00061979 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000400 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00001434 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

About ConnectJob

ConnectJob (CJT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2018. ConnectJob’s total supply is 166,298,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,839,768 tokens. ConnectJob’s official Twitter account is @connectjobfd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ConnectJob is medium.com/@connectjob_ . ConnectJob’s official website is www.connectjob.io

ConnectJob Token Trading

ConnectJob can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConnectJob directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ConnectJob should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ConnectJob using one of the exchanges listed above.

