Conifer (CNFR) versus American Financial Group (AFG) Financial Contrast

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) and American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Conifer and American Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conifer $98.91 million 0.36 -$9.23 million ($0.44) -9.55 American Financial Group $7.15 billion 1.18 $530.00 million $8.40 11.28

American Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Conifer. Conifer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.0% of Conifer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of American Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 52.5% of Conifer shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of American Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Conifer and American Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conifer 0 0 2 0 3.00 American Financial Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

Conifer presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 54.73%. American Financial Group has a consensus price target of $107.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.98%. Given Conifer’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Conifer is more favorable than American Financial Group.

Dividends

American Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Conifer does not pay a dividend. American Financial Group pays out 19.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Financial Group has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Conifer and American Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conifer -9.33% -7.84% -1.62% American Financial Group 7.41% 14.92% 1.22%

Volatility and Risk

Conifer has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Financial Group has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Financial Group beats Conifer on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services. The company also offers specialty homeowners insurance products, such as dwelling insurance tailored for owners of lower valued homes in Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, and Texas; and wind-exposed catastrophe coverage comprising hurricane and wind coverage to under-served homeowners in Hawaii, Texas, and Florida. It markets and sells its insurance products through a network of approximately 6,700 independent agents in 50 states in the United States. Conifer Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance. The company sells its property and casualty insurance products through independent insurance agents and brokers, as well as through employee agents. It also provides traditional fixed, fixed-indexed, and variable-indexed annuities to the retail, financial institutions, registered investment advisor, and education markets; and engages in the commercial real estate operations in Cincinnati, Whitefield, New Hampshire, Chesapeake Bay, Charleston, and Palm Beach. American Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

