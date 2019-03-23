Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (CDOR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDOR) have received an average broker rating score of 1.80 (Buy) from the five brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $11.63 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Condor Hospitality Trust an industry rank of 149 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Condor Hospitality Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

NASDAQ:CDOR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.61. 19,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,570. Condor Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $11.32.

Condor Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

