Comparing Southern Banc (SRNN) and First Capital (FCAP)

Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) and First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Southern Banc and First Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Banc $5.53 million 1.36 -$560,000.00 N/A N/A First Capital $35.05 million 4.92 $9.25 million N/A N/A

First Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Southern Banc.

Dividends

First Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Southern Banc does not pay a dividend. First Capital has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.8% of First Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Southern Banc shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of First Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Southern Banc and First Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Banc 7.55% 3.91% 0.44% First Capital 26.40% 11.31% 1.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Southern Banc and First Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A First Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Southern Banc has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Capital has a beta of -0.33, meaning that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Capital beats Southern Banc on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Southern Banc Company Profile

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. operates as the holding company for The Southern Bank Company that provides various banking products and services in Alabama. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, and personal loans. The company's business banking products comprise business checking accounts, cash flow management, real estate lending, and equipment financing. It also offers commercial accounts, accounts receivable management, factoring services, and online banking and ATM services. The company operates through four full service banking offices located in Gadsden, Albertville, Guntersville, and Centre, as well as through one commercial finance office located in Birmingham. The Southern Banc Company, Inc. was founded in 1936 and is based in Gadsden, Alabama.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers a range of deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, such as fixed-rate and adjustable rate mortgage residential loans, construction loans for residential and commercial properties, and commercial real estate loans, as well as commercial business loans. In addition, the company originates mortgage loans for sale in the secondary market and sells non-deposit investment products; and offers various secured or guaranteed consumer loans comprising automobile and truck loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, boat loans, mobile home loans, and loans secured by savings deposits, as well as unsecured consumer loans. It provides its products and services through 18 locations in Indiana and Kentucky. First Capital, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Corydon, Indiana.

