Comparing LivePerson (LPSN) & Xero (XROLF)

Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF) and LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Xero and LivePerson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xero N/A N/A N/A LivePerson -10.02% -5.56% -3.32%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Xero and LivePerson, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xero 1 0 0 0 1.00 LivePerson 0 0 10 0 3.00

LivePerson has a consensus target price of $29.60, indicating a potential upside of 4.97%. Given LivePerson’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LivePerson is more favorable than Xero.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.5% of LivePerson shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of LivePerson shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Xero and LivePerson’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xero N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LivePerson $249.84 million 7.22 -$25.03 million ($0.23) -122.61

Xero has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LivePerson.

Summary

LivePerson beats Xero on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xero

Xero Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a software as a service company worldwide. The company offers Xero, a cloud-based accounting software that connects small businesses to their advisors. It also provides accountant/bookkeeper tools, including Xero HQ, Xero Practice Manager, Xero Workpapers, and Xero Cashbook/Ledger; and Xero mobile app. The company serves various businesses, such as retail, high tech, non-profit, legal, Amazon sellers, hospitality, cafés, startups, construction, creatives, e-commerce, small business, healthcare, farming, manufacturing, tourism, and real estate. Xero Limited was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Wellington, New Zealand.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc. provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes. The Consumer segment facilitates online transactions between independent service providers and individual consumers seeking information and knowledge via mobile and online messaging. The company offers LiveEngage, an enterprise-class and cloud-based platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational interfaces. It also provides professional services and value-added business consulting services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to Fortune 500 companies, Internet businesses, online merchants, small to medium-sized businesses, automotive dealers, universities, libraries, government agencies, and not-for-profit organizations. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. LivePerson, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

