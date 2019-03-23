Comparing Kingstone Companies (KINS) & Erie Indemnity (ERIE)

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) and Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.0% of Kingstone Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of Erie Indemnity shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Kingstone Companies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 46.8% of Erie Indemnity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Kingstone Companies and Erie Indemnity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingstone Companies 2.72% 5.68% 1.95% Erie Indemnity 12.10% 31.89% 17.05%

Dividends

Kingstone Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Erie Indemnity pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Kingstone Companies pays out 85.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Erie Indemnity pays out 65.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kingstone Companies has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Erie Indemnity has raised its dividend for 23 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Kingstone Companies has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Erie Indemnity has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kingstone Companies and Erie Indemnity’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingstone Companies $113.77 million 1.43 $3.09 million $0.47 32.15 Erie Indemnity $2.38 billion 3.41 $288.22 million $5.51 31.95

Erie Indemnity has higher revenue and earnings than Kingstone Companies. Erie Indemnity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kingstone Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kingstone Companies and Erie Indemnity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingstone Companies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Erie Indemnity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kingstone Companies currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.36%. Given Kingstone Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kingstone Companies is more favorable than Erie Indemnity.

Summary

Erie Indemnity beats Kingstone Companies on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company provides personal lines insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominium, renter, and personal umbrella policies. It also offers commercial liability policies comprising business owners policies, such as small business retail, service, and office risks without residential exposure to business owners; artisan's liability policies for small independent contractors; special multi-peril policies for business owners risks; and commercial umbrella policies. In addition, the company provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products. Kingstone Companies, Inc. sells its products through independent retail, and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as DCAP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Kingstone Companies, Inc. in July 2009. Kingstone Companies, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is based in Kingston, New York.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services. Erie Indemnity Company was founded in 1925 and is based in Erie, Pennsylvania.

