Comparing INS AUS GRP LTD/ADR (IAUGY) & NMI (NMIH)

INS AUS GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) and NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares INS AUS GRP LTD/ADR and NMI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INS AUS GRP LTD/ADR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NMI $275.02 million 6.11 $107.92 million $1.66 15.24

NMI has higher revenue and earnings than INS AUS GRP LTD/ADR.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for INS AUS GRP LTD/ADR and NMI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INS AUS GRP LTD/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00 NMI 0 0 8 0 3.00

NMI has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.79%. Given NMI’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NMI is more favorable than INS AUS GRP LTD/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares INS AUS GRP LTD/ADR and NMI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INS AUS GRP LTD/ADR N/A N/A N/A NMI 39.24% 17.47% 10.92%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.5% of NMI shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of NMI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NMI beats INS AUS GRP LTD/ADR on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

INS AUS GRP LTD/ADR Company Profile

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products. The company operates through Australia, New Zealand, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers consumer insurance products, such as motor vehicle, home and contents, lifestyle and leisure, and compulsory third party, as well as travel insurance, life insurance, and income protection products; and business insurance products, including business package, farm and crop, commercial property, construction and engineering, commercial and fleet motor, marine, workers' compensation, professional indemnity, directors' and officers', and public and products liability. The company also provides pleasure craft, boat, and caravan insurance products; rural and horticultural, and personal and commercial liability insurance products. It sells its products directly to customers under the NRMA Insurance, SGIO, SGIC, RACV, Coles, and CGU brands; and through insurance brokers, authorized representatives, and distribution partners under the CGU and WFI brands in Australia. Insurance Australia Group Limited also sells its products directly to customers under the State and AMI brands; through insurance brokers and agents under the NZI and Lumley Insurance brands; and through corporate partners under third party brands in New Zealand. The company was formerly known as NRMA Insurance Group Limited and changed its name to Insurance Australia Group Limited in 2002. Insurance Australia Group Limited was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

