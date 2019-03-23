Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 6,816 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,816 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT opened at $27.98 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $25.72 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

