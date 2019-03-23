Commercial National Financial (CNAF) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

OTCMKTS CNAF traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $20.75. 1,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331. Commercial National Financial has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $59.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.48.

About Commercial National Financial

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

