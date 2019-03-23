Commercial Metals (CMC) Trading 8.2% Higher After Earnings Beat

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)’s share price traded up 8.2% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $17.46 and last traded at $17.37. 2,564,850 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 1,649,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.06.

The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup set a $18.00 price target on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,455,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,565,000 after purchasing an additional 370,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,591,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,343,000 after purchasing an additional 78,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,591,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,343,000 after purchasing an additional 78,875 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,779,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,666,000 after purchasing an additional 70,560 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,382,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,408,000 after purchasing an additional 113,404 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31.

About Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

