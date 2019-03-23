Colony Group LLC Sells 2,359 Shares of Accenture Plc (ACN)

Colony Group LLC reduced its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 123,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $551,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Accenture by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,502,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $493,613,000 after acquiring an additional 231,035 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Accenture by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 5,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of ACN stock opened at $165.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $132.63 and a 52 week high of $175.64.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 40.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.07 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.57.

In other Accenture news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total value of $311,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,424,021.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 37,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $5,115,265.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,767,533.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,033 shares of company stock valued at $8,466,177 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/colony-group-llc-sells-2359-shares-of-accenture-plc-acn.html.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.