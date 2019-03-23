Colony Group LLC Sells 1,882 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Colony Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 309.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000.

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $86.60 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.95 and a one year high of $86.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.232 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

