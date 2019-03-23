Cohu, Inc. (COHU) Position Reduced by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 583,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,732 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 1.43% of Cohu worth $9,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cohu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cohu by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cohu by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cohu by 296.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. 92.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COHU. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cohu currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

COHU stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $624.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.42.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $170.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.50 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a positive return on equity of 10.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide.

