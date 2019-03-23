Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

CHRS has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Coherus Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Coherus Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. Coherus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $20.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

In related news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $44,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,720.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Coherus Biosciences by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,739,000 after acquiring an additional 94,893 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Coherus Biosciences by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,682,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,266,000 after acquiring an additional 406,520 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Coherus Biosciences by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,266,000 after acquiring an additional 406,520 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC lifted its position in Coherus Biosciences by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,016,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Coherus Biosciences by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,826,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,135,000 after acquiring an additional 535,906 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

