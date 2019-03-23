Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Insider Gajakarnan Vibushanan Kandiah Sells 851 Shares

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) insider Gajakarnan Vibushanan Kandiah sold 851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $61,535.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,711.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Gajakarnan Vibushanan Kandiah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Gajakarnan Vibushanan Kandiah sold 1,526 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $110,070.38.

On Monday, February 4th, Gajakarnan Vibushanan Kandiah sold 1,208 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $86,045.84.

On Thursday, January 24th, Gajakarnan Vibushanan Kandiah sold 168 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $11,429.04.

On Friday, January 18th, Gajakarnan Vibushanan Kandiah sold 500 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $34,015.00.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $70.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $59.47 and a fifty-two week high of $83.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 611 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 642 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.98 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.19.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

