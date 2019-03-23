Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Cowen lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

NASDAQ CTSH traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $70.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,693,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $59.47 and a 52-week high of $83.35.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.90%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $255,246.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,284 shares in the company, valued at $754,948.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gajakarnan Vibushanan Kandiah sold 851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $61,535.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,711.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,533 shares of company stock valued at $4,032,493 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 611 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 642 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

