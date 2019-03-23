CM Finance (CMFN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “CM Finance Inc. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It invests primarily in middle-market companies in the U.S. The company invest through unitranche loans and standalone second and first lien loans with an emphasis on floating rate debt as well as in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies. CM Finance Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get CM Finance alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CM Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th.

Shares of CMFN stock opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $100.85 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.46. CM Finance has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. CM Finance had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CM Finance will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.50%. CM Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.94%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in CM Finance by 123.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,411 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in CM Finance by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in CM Finance by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 29,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CM Finance by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CM Finance by 42.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

About CM Finance

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CM Finance (CMFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CM Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CM Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.