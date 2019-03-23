Clorox Co (CLX) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Clorox by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Clorox by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in Clorox by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in Clorox by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

In related news, SVP Matthew T. Laszlo sold 10,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $1,628,925.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,769,096.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $835,389.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $158.13 on Friday. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $167.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 105.97% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup set a $171.00 price target on Clorox and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.15.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/clorox-co-clx-shares-sold-by-metlife-investment-advisors-llc.html.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.