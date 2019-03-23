Clorox Co (CLX) Position Reduced by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Clorox by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox stock opened at $158.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.32. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $167.70.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 105.97%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 61.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $175.00 target price on shares of Clorox and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.15.

In other news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $835,389.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew T. Laszlo sold 10,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $1,628,925.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,769,096.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/clorox-co-clx-position-reduced-by-ae-wealth-management-llc.html.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.