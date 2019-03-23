Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,731 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,266.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley set a $14.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $127,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith Koci acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $103,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 39,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,300.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLF opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.84. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The mining company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $696.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.52 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 47.17% and a negative return on equity of 509.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.39%.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the mining company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

