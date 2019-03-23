C&J Energy Services (CJ) Given a $15.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) received a $15.00 price objective from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 target price on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded C&J Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded C&J Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. C&J Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

Shares of NYSE CJ traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,489. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.57. C&J Energy Services has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $32.08.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $490.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.07 million. C&J Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that C&J Energy Services will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CJ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in C&J Energy Services by 184.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 772,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,220,000 after purchasing an additional 500,647 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in C&J Energy Services by 33.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 31,469 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in C&J Energy Services by 8.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 16,872 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in C&J Energy Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of C&J Energy Services by 146.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 258,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after buying an additional 153,570 shares during the last quarter.

C&J Energy Services Company Profile

C&J Energy Services, Inc provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments. The Completion Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing; cased-hole solutions comprising cased-hole wireline, pumpdown, wireline logging, perforating, pressure pumping, well site make-up and pressure testing, and other complementary services; and well construction and intervention services, which include cementing, coiled tubing, and directional drilling services.

