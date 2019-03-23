Citigroup Inc. Sells 675 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Shares of FDS opened at $234.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.48 and a 52-week high of $242.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 62.54% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $351.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.01%.

In related news, EVP John W. Wiseman sold 9,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.75, for a total value of $1,989,396.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $236,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,932 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,748 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDS. Barclays upgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.36.

WARNING: “Citigroup Inc. Sells 675 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/citigroup-inc-sells-675-shares-of-factset-research-systems-inc-fds.html.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.