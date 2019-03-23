Citigroup Inc (C) Position Lifted by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,200 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up approximately 2.7% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $19,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 4,615.4% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider W. Bradford Hu sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $348,343.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $442,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on C shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Citigroup from $93.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.70 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

C opened at $60.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $164.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.68. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $75.24.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.57 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 18.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 1st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

