Citigroup Inc. Boosts Position in Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,737,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,230,000 after purchasing an additional 558,951 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 8.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,953,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,940,000 after purchasing an additional 739,692 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,167,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,426,000 after purchasing an additional 76,900 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 24.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,056,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,428,000 after purchasing an additional 605,983 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,962,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,276,000 after purchasing an additional 91,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hope Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of HOPE opened at $12.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Hope Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $18.88.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $133.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.14 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 9.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter Koh sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total transaction of $89,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,930.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason K. Kim sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $69,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

