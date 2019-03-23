Citigroup Inc. Acquires 26,844 Shares of Pluralsight Inc (PS)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) by 5,835.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,844 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Pluralsight were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Pluralsight during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Pluralsight by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Domini Impact Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pluralsight during the third quarter worth $239,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Pluralsight during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pluralsight during the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PS. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.38 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:PS opened at $31.27 on Friday. Pluralsight Inc has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $38.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion and a PE ratio of -21.42.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.14). Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 36.06% and a negative return on equity of 246.61%. The firm had revenue of $67.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pluralsight Inc will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 45,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $1,035,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Skonnard sold 74,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $1,944,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,197,342 shares of company stock worth $261,059,346 in the last 90 days.

Pluralsight Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

