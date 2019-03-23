Cipher Capital LP Acquires Shares of 20,295 Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $2,435,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1,754.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 129,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 122,067 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 67.4% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 20.1% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.53.

OXY stock opened at $65.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.83 and a fifty-two week high of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 62.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Gas, Chemical and Midstream & Marketing. The Oil & Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls.

