Cintas Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 2,224 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,096% compared to the average daily volume of 53 put options.

Several research firms recently commented on CTAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cintas from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $163.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Cintas from $235.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.86.

In related news, insider Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.60, for a total value of $200,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,871,499. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 1,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $351,114.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,156,352.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,635. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $194.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $155.98 and a fifty-two week high of $217.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

