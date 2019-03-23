Cintas (CTAS) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) dropped 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $193.75 and last traded at $194.55. Approximately 1,549,443 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 197% from the average daily volume of 522,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.12.

A number of analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $235.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 1,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $351,114.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,156,352.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total transaction of $604,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,693.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,635 over the last three months. 19.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Cintas by 9.6% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

