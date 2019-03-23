Cinemark (CNK) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

CNK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cinemark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Imperial Capital reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, January 7th. Wedbush set a $46.00 price target on shares of Cinemark and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. They issued a hold rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.70.

Shares of CNK opened at $39.84 on Tuesday. Cinemark has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $43.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.28). Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $798.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is 74.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 3,480.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,500,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,538 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Cinemark during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Ffcm LLC raised its position in Cinemark by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

