CIBC Reiterates $5.00 Price Target for Just Energy Group (JE)

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) has been given a $5.00 target price by equities research analysts at CIBC in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Just Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Just Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Just Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.37.

Shares of NYSE:JE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.41. 123,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,561. Just Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $515.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Just Energy Group had a return on equity of 68.59% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $731.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.75 million. Research analysts expect that Just Energy Group will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Just Energy Group by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Just Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Dfpg Investments Inc. bought a new position in Just Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Just Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Just Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 28.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

