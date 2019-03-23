CIBC Increases Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD.B) Price Target to C$82.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s previous close.

ATD.B has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$76.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$81.13.

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$72.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$56.06 and a 52 week high of C$67.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

