Chuy’s Holdings Inc (CHUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

CHUY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th.

CHUY stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.46. The stock had a trading volume of 215,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,985. The stock has a market cap of $386.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.41. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $34.10.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Chuy’s had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $96.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ira L. Zecher sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,556.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Chuy’s by 397.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Chuy’s by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Chuy’s by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 91 Chuy's restaurants in 19 states. Chuy's Holdings, Inc was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

