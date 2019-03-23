Chorus Aviation Inc (CHR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Chorus Aviation Inc (TSE:CHR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of CHR traded down C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$7.21. 775,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.31, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of C$4.54 and a 1 year high of C$8.41.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$358.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$376.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Chorus Aviation will post 0.860000009424658 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chorus Aviation news, Director Gary James Osborne sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.45, for a total transaction of C$186,250.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHR. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$8.75 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Scotiabank reissued an “average” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.54.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 700 departures per weekday to 59 destinations in Canada, as well as 15 destinations in the United States.

