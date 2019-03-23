Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.27% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a residential real estate finance company that acquires, invests in and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is based in United States. “

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Separately, Wedbush set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

CHMI opened at $17.23 on Thursday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.36.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.15. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 64.66% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $6.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Jeffrey B. Lown bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $34,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,877. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMI. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 675.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.