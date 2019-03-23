Change Path LLC Buys Shares of 2,361 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Change Path LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $149.62 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $125.81 and a 1 year high of $173.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.4121 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

