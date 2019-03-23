Centerstate Bank (CSFL) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CSFL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Centerstate Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Centerstate Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Brean Capital set a $31.00 price target on shares of Centerstate Bank and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Centerstate Bank in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.80.

CSFL stock opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. Centerstate Bank has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $32.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 10.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that Centerstate Bank will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

In related news, COO Stephen Dean Young sold 25,000 shares of Centerstate Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total transaction of $637,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,372.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Tierso Nunez II sold 15,000 shares of Centerstate Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,638.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSFL. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Centerstate Bank by 26.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Centerstate Bank by 113.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 14,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Centerstate Bank by 170.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,346 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Centerstate Bank by 80.8% in the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Centerstate Bank by 12.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 757,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,253,000 after purchasing an additional 84,730 shares in the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

