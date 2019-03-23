CECO Environmental (CECE) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CECE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.17.

NASDAQ:CECE traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.29. 103,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,852. The stock has a market cap of $262.70 million, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11. CECO Environmental has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $93.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.91 million. CECO Environmental had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director David B. Liner acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $35,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,591.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,830. Corporate insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CECE. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,637,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,303,000 after buying an additional 216,771 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter worth about $1,397,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,311,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,217,000 after purchasing an additional 121,444 shares during the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter worth about $607,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter worth about $440,000. Institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

