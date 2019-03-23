Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to post $153.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $154.10 million and the lowest is $152.60 million. Cathay General Bancorp posted sales of $140.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full-year sales of $632.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $626.10 million to $637.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $669.80 million, with estimates ranging from $663.40 million to $677.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 37.84%. The firm had revenue of $155.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CATY shares. BidaskClub lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.63.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $33,849.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $159,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,732.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,100 shares of company stock worth $590,713 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3,307.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,029,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 999,424 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CATY opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $44.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.13%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

